Pres. Duterte considers US trip to thank gov’t for vaccine donations

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte is now considering a trip to the United States to thank its government for donating vaccines against COVID-19.

He floated the idea on Thursday, September 30, after vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told him that the U.S. donated five million more vaccine doses.

“Kasasabi lang ni Secretary Galvez at Secretary Duque na ang America nagbigay ng bago, five million (Secretary Galvez and Secretary Duque just informed me that America gave five million more doses),” said Duterte in his public address.

“Ang bait ng Amerika. Baka pupunta ako doon (America is kind. I might go there) just to thank the American government and the people,” he added.

This was contrary to his statement in July this year, when he said that he would not visit the U.S.

“I have not been to America, almost 10 years, 22 years. I have not visited America and I do not have any intention of visiting anymore,” Duterte said in his final State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Throughout his term, Duterte had lashed out against U.S. officials for commenting on his anti-narcotics crackdown.

In February 2020, the Philippines sent the U.S. a notice terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) after the U.S. canceled Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s visa.

However, Duterte decided to continue upholding the defense pact with the U.S. on July 30, this year. He cited the COVID-19 vaccine donations from the U.S. as a factor that led him to recalling the abrogation of the VFA.

As of Sept. 30, the Philippines has received more than 71 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Of this total, 46 million doses were purchased by the government, while 16 million doses came from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

Local government units (LGUs) also bought five million doses, while more than 3.6 million doses were donated by other countries.