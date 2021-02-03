Report: Filipinos remain the most active internet, social media users globally

FOR the sixth consecutive year, the Philippines is hailed as the global leader in time spent using social media according to a new report.

Filipinos spend an average of 4 hours and 15 minutes each day on social media, according to the latest Digital 2021 report released on Tuesday, January 27 by Hootsuite and We Are Social.

This is 22 minutes higher than the country’s Digital 2020 average of 3 hours and 53 minutes.

The global average for social media usage this year is 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The Philippines was followed by Colombia with an average of 3 hours and 45 minutes spent on social media.

Japan, meanwhile, took the last spot in the list with an average of only 51 minutes spent on social media.

The Philippines also emerged at the top in daily time spent using the internet with 10 hours and 56 minutes, longer than last year’s 9 hours and 45 minutes. This is followed by Brazil with an average of 10 hours and 8 minutes, and Colombia with an average of 10 hours and 7 minutes.

Digital 2021’s global average for internet usage is 6 hours and 54 minutes.

The annual report also noted the improvement in the Philippines’ e-commerce adoption, growing 76% in Digital 2020 to 80.2% in Digital 2021 — above the global average of 76.8%.

A separate report released in December said that the Philippines spent the most time on social media platforms than any other country in the world.

According to marketplace OnBuy.com, Filipinos spend an average of 102,054 hours or 4,252 days on social media during their lifetime, which puts the Philippines at the top of the list for the most social media-obsessed country.

Columbia ranked second with an average of 101,288 hours or 4,220 days on social media, while Japan ranked as the country least obsessed with social media, spending 20,928 hours or 1,289 days on social media during their lifetime.