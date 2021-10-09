Robredo, Marcos to face off for Philippine presidency

Delta 8 THC Guide

Delta 8 THC products are a new introduction in the world of natural herbal medicine. The most common of the offerings, Delta 8, is taken from marijuana plants and has a sedative effect. The plant is also said to act as a natural sedative for those who are highly stressed or who have issues sleeping. If you're looking for a product that can help you relax, be more alert, or just feel good, then Delta might be for you. Read on to find out more about this new addition to the market, and why it could be a real answer for those who are looking for a better way to deal with chronic pain.

The delta 8 thc products come in two forms - as a pill and as a gummy bear. The difference between the two is that the gummy bear version can be eaten, while the pill needs to be taken with water. The Delta 8 THC gummy bears are quite small, which makes them easy to take, and they're also high-quality. They have high levels of THC and therefore don't have many side effects for those who are sensitive to other pharmaceutical medications. People who are interested in trying the new Delta product should pick up a few doses and give it a try.

The Delta 8 thc products work very well in most people, although there are those who aren't comfortable taking them with food. If you pick up a bottle of the gummy bears, however, you won't have to worry about this issue. The low potency makes it easy to consume, and it's a great way to enjoy the taste of the Delta product without having to worry about mixing it with something that you're not going to like. These products are currently being offered online at a discount, so it should only take a few clicks to find a website where you can get the best selection of delta8 thc. Once you do find a website that has what you're looking for, make sure that you read through all of the products that are available before making your final purchase.

Best Delta 8 Products

  1. * Area 52's delta 8 products are the best ones for sale on the market today. There is a reason the company has the best selling delta 8 carts in the United States.
  2. * LAWeekly's post is a guide to finding delta 8 near me for consumers in a rush trying to get products in less than one business day. The vendors listed here offer overnight and priority shipping options.
  3. * LAWeekly also wrote about their list of the best companies that sell delta 8 THC. See if your favorite brand was praised or has any cons that you should be aware of, such as pesticides and inaccurate terpene labeling.
  4. * In order to find the best delta 8 products you will have to buy a few brands and see which gummies and tinctures you like best. For a shortlist of the best companies, read company reviews and watch brand critic videos.

Delta 8 THC Gummies

  1. * With the number of low quality brands out there, it can be hard tof ind the best Delta 8 THC Gummies. Always go with brands that provide transparency through lab tests and offer a refund guarantee so you can get high risk free.
  2. * Find a list of the strongest delta 8 THC gummies for sale today. The brands include extremely potent delta 8 products with CBN, CBD, CBG, and THCV as well.
  3. * Before you buy delta 8 gummies visit HeraldNet's guide on finding the best delta 8 gummies to buy in 2021. The list features how to avoid shady companies that sell black market distillate with harsh chemicals and harmful byproducts following extraction.
  4. * Look nowhere else than the roundup of Seattle Weekly's best delta 8 gummies. Featured brands include Everest, Area 52, 3Chi, and Diamond CBD.

Delta 8 Carts

  1. * The the best delta 8 carts are Area 52, Finest Labs, and Delta Effex. Stick to brands with full panel lab tests so you know that the CBD to delta 8 THC conversion process left no harsh chemicals or residues behind in your vape cart.
  2. * SFExaminer's critique of the best delta 8 carts calls out shady brands often found in gas stations, head shops, and smoke shops around the country. This includes Cake and Canna Clear who don't have proper licensing and lab tests required by the state of California.
  3. * Seattle Weekly made their own list of the commpanies think they make the best delta 8 THC carts. They tell first time consumers to be on the lookout for cheap distillate and brands that contain more than the 0.3% D9 THC limit.
  4. * Herald Net also looked at their favorite delta 8 carts. Their post includes resources from professional vapers and hardware manufacturers so you can store your carts safely to avoid leaking delta 8 vape carts.

CBD for Dogs

What to give a dog in pain - Modern Dog Magazine original article. According to CFAH, the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis and best CBD dog treats are natural products that contain hemp extract and boswelia for a calming and inflammation reducing effect. Robredo, Marcos to face off for Philippine presidency —

Robredo, Marcos to face off for Philippine presidency

Vice President Leni Robredo and former Senator Bongbong Marcos | Inquirer.net photos

PHILIPPINE Vice President Leni Robredo’s decision to formalize her presidential bid in the 2022 national elections was “expected,” according to former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a press conference in Ilocos Norte on Thursday, October 7, he said: “Expected naman natin ‘yun eh (We expected that). It’s not surprising.”

“Hindi nakakagulat dahil matagal na niyang sinasabi na kung tatakbo ako, tatakbo rin siya (It didn’t come off as a surprise since she has said before that she will run if I run),” added Marcos.

Robredo filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for president on Thursday, a day after Marcos filed his own.

“My resolve is firm: We need to free ourselves from the current situation. I will fight, we will fight. I am offering myself as a candidate for president in the 2022 elections,” the vice president announced in Filipino, hours before heading over to the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel hotel in Pasay City, where the Commission on Elections will accept certificates filing until Oct. 8.

Her move set the stage for a rematch of the 2016 vice presidential elections, only this time the two candidates will be facing off against each other to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte.

VP race

On the scoreboard, Robredo has won against Marcos twice: during the vice presidential race, and the latter’s electoral protest case.

In 2016, she defeated Marcos by 263,473 votes, prompting him to file a poll protest before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) and claiming Robredo “cheated” to win the elections.

After the Supreme Court (SC) approved Marcos’ protest in 2017, a preliminary conference of the case was arranged. The PET appointed retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose C. Vitug to chair the panel of commissioners handling the election case.

Marcos, in this year, also requested a vote recount in Camarines Sur, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental.

In October 2019, the PET found that Robredo widened her lead over Marcos in the recount of votes in the three pilot provinces, showing Robredo with 1,510,178 votes now compared to her 1,493,517 votes in the areas chosen by Marcos previously.

With the additional 15,093 votes from the recount, Robredo maintained her lead over Marcos with 278,566 votes.

In 2020, Marcos appealed to PET to review and re-examine the initial vote recount results and conduct a technical examination of the voters’ signatures in three provinces in Mindanao namely Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, and Basilan due to alleged fraud and terrorism.

Meanwhile, Robredo filed her own memorandum asking the PET to dismiss the election protest after Marcos’ camp failed to present any substantial recovery in the three pilot provinces.

In February this year, the PET finally ended the four-year case by dismissing the entire poll protest filed by Marcos.

“With regard to PET Case No. 005 (Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., protestant vs Maria Leonor “Leni Daang Matuwid” G. Robredo, protestee), the 15 members of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal unanimously dismissed the entire electoral protest,” the high court, through its Public Information Office, said on Feb. 15.

It also shared the dispositive portion of the ruling that read: “WHEREFORE, the Presidential Electoral Tribunal DISMISSES the Election Protest filed by protestant Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. for lack of merit. The Counter-Protest filed by protestee Maria Leonor “Leni Daang Matuwid” G. Robredo is likewise DISMISSED.”

2022 elections

While the electoral protest has met its conclusion, the upcoming election season brought a new fight to the fore.

This week, Marcos and Robredo launched their presidential bids, both announcing their reasons for seeking the country’s top post.

In his pre-recorded speech, Marcos vowed to bring “that form of unifying leadership” back to the Philippines. He also said that the country “must face” the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic “as one.”

“I know that it’s this manner of unifying leadership that can lead us through this crisis, get our people safely back to work for all of us to begin to live our lives once again,” he added.

Meanwhile, Robredo — who chose Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan as her running mate — promised to end the “old and rotten” politics in the country.

“We will defeat the old and rotten politics. We will restore the power to bring change to ordinary Filipinos. I know many of you have been working on this goal for the past few months. I can feel your trust in me,” she said.

“Let me say it now: I also have complete trust in you,” she added.

Other presidential hopefuls include Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

The 2022 national elections will be held on May 9, 2022.

Ritchel Mendiola

Ritchel Mendiola is a staff writer and reporter for the Asian Journal. You can reach her at ritchel.mendiola@asianjournalinc.com.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Filipino-American Community Newspaper. Your News. Your Community. Your Journal. Since 1991.

Copyright © 1991-2021 Asian Journal Media Group. All Rights Reserved.