Super Typhoon Goni slams PH, death toll climbs to 24

THE number of deaths caused by Super Typhoon Goni (local name: Rolly) has risen to 24, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Tuesday, November 3.

In its consolidated report, the PNP logged four additional fatalities in Bicol region and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon). Five more missing persons were also reported, of which three are in Bicol region and one each in Calabarzon and MIMAROPA (Mindoro Oriental and Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan).

Meanwhile, 26 people were reported injured.

On Monday night, a report from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) recorded 20 deaths — 14 of which were reported in Albay, while the remaining six were in Catanduanes.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), for its part, said a total of 1,612,893 individuals or 402,458 families have been affected by the typhoon.

Meanwhile, 106,642 families or 408,473 persons are being “served inside and outside evacuation centers.”

The estimated cost of damage to public infrastructure has so far amounted to P5.756 billion.

“As expected, our assessment teams identified [the] majority of the destruction in [the] Bicol Region amounting to P4.621 billion,” said Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar.

The cost includes damage to roads (P1.515 billion), bridges (P458.2 million), flood control structures (P2.036 billion), government buildings (P367.25 million), and other infrastructure (P1.379 billion).

Goni, now weakened into a tropical storm, is no longer directly affecting the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said Goni was last tracked 540 km West of Subic, Zambales, moving west southwestward at 15 km/h. It bears maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Tropical storm ‘Siony,’ on the other hand, slightly intensifies as it moves slowly over the Philippine Sea, east of extreme Northern Luzon.

“‘Siony’ is forecast to intensify into severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Intensification into Typhoon is likely on Thursday prior to close approach or landfall over Extreme Northern Luzon,” said PAGASA.

To those interested to extend aid, below is a list of organizations and groups with donation drives and relief initiatives:

Bayan Muna Partylist Bayang Matulungin Relief Operations

What: canned goods, bottled water, clothes, hygiene kits, medicines, or cash donations

Where: drop off station at Block 31 Lot 13 A. Bonifacio St., New Capitol Estate 1, Brgy. Batasan Hills, District 2, Quezon City. Cash donations through GCash (0917-168-6352), PayMaya (0917-168-6352) or PayPal.

Who: contact Sarah Velasco at 0923535419 for inquiries

Caritas Manila Oplan Damayan

What: cash donations for immediate needs, including food bags, shelter materials, clean water, blankets, mosquito nets, mats, and hygiene items

Where: BDO (000-5600-45905) BPI (3063-5357-01 / Dollar Accounts 3064-0033-55) Metrobank (175-3-17506954-3), or RCBC (000-300-090-2216).

National Union of Students of the Philippines

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Savings Account (Joshua Marcial / 3299-0460-51) BDO Savings Account (Lilac Fameronag / 011140018149) Metrobank (Jandeil Roperos / 181318-1664828), or GCash (Blaise Bellosillo / 0939-817-5590).

Lingap Gabriela

What: donations in cash and kind

Where: Gabriela Women’s Party Office at #25 K-10 St., West Kamias, Quezon City; Lingap Gabriela Office at SATU Building, Block 73, Lot 11, Don Mariano Marcos Avenue, North Fairview, Quezon City; Gabriela National Office at #35 Scout Delgado, Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City.

Inquirer Foundation

What: cash donations

Where: Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro current account no. 007960018860

JCI Philippines – Oplan Kaagapay Super Typhoon Rolly

What: cash donations

Where: BDO, Quezon Avenue – Heroes Hills Branch (Junior Chamber International Phils., Inc. / Smart Checking Account No. 002018025076 / Swift Code BNORPHMM)

Who: contact NC John Joshua Cudia (0935-426-8718) to coordinate cash donations

Kaya Natin! Movement

What: cash donations

Where: PayPal, JustPayTo, or BPI Account: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc. (3081-1173-72). Send deposit slips to kayanatinmovement@gmail.com

UP Catandungan Tabang Catanduanes

What: donations in cash and kind

Where: Metrobank (Romeo Russel Ham Somido / 1813 1813 62996), BDO (Shilley Babe P. Sta. Rosa / 0060 3023 3660). For in-kind donations, coordinate with Ma. Arlene S. Borja (0917 307 9148) or Meyrick U. Tablizo (0947 614 3724).

Sining Banwa

What: cash donations

Where: BPI (Jobert Landeza / 0859-2548-45), or Chinabank (Sining Banwa Albay Performance Collective, Inc. / 108002036024).

Tulong Kabataan Network

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Savings Account (Thalia R Villela / 008339 4735 53), or BDO Savings Account (Thalia R Villela / 012220 0134 36).

ABS-CBN Foundation

What: cash donations

Where: BDO Peso Account (0039301-14199 / Swift Code: BNORPHMM), BDO Dollar Account (1039300-81622 / Swift Code: BNORPHMM), BPI (3051-1155-88 / Swift Code: BOPIPHMM), Metrobank (636-3-636-08808-1 / Swift Code: MBTCPHMM), or Security Bank (000003312430-0 / Swift Code: SETCPHMM)