Survey: Duterte’s satisfaction rating dips, but remains ‘very good’

The number of Filipinos satisfied with President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance as chief executive saw a slight dip in the results of the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released this week.

The survey released on Wednesday, October 9, conducted from Sept. 27 to 30, revealed that 78% of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance. Thirteen percent were dissatisfied while the remaining 9% were undecided.

Duterte garnered a net satisfaction rating of “very good” at +65, three points below his record-high “very good” +68 in June 2019.

SWS noted that the three-point dip in Duterte’s satisfaction rating was due to the decreases in Balance Luzon and Mindanao, combined with increases in the Visayas and Metro Manila.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating stayed “very good” among respondents in balance Luzon at +54 (71 percent satisfied, 17 percent dissatisfied) in September, maintained “excellent” in Mindanao at +76 (85 percent satisfied, 9 percent dissatisfied), and rose from “very good” to “excellent” in the Visayas at +75 (84 percent satisfied, 9 percent dissatisfied).

According to the polling firm, the president’s net satisfaction rating in Visayas reached a new personal record-high, surpassing the previous record of +73 in June 2017.

In Metro Manila, Duterte’s net rating stayed “very good” at +66 (78 percent satisfied, 13 percent dissatisfied). However, his ratings fell among respondents from both urban and rural areas, from +67 to +66 and from +68 to +64, respectively.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo welcomed the survey results and dismissed the decrease in the president’s satisfaction rating as insignificant.

He said that it was “indisputable that the Filipino people remain enamored with President Duterte, as well as in his policies and actions of governance, to the consternation and envy of his incorrigible critics and detractors.”

“As payback to our people’s outpouring of affection to PRRD (President Duterte), the Office of the President calls on everyone in the bureaucracy to remain tireless and hardworking in the service of the nation as we continue to build President Duterte’s legacy of building a nation where Filipinos are comfortable, safe and secure,” he added.

The third quarter survey was conducted by SWS using face-to-face interviews of 1,800 adults nationwide. It had sampling error margins of ±2.3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent each for Balance Luzon and Mindanao, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila and the Visayas.