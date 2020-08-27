Survey: PH’s average salary among lowest in 110 countries

The Philippines ranks near the bottom of a recent global list of average wages conducted by an international e-commerce platform.

In a survey by Picodi.com — entitled “Average wages: in which country people earn the most?” — the Philippines placed 95th out of 110 countries with its average salary of P15,200.

It outranked other countries like Indonesia (P15,100), Cambodia (P10,500), and Nigeria (P9,100). Cuba ranked 110th with its average wage of P1,800.

Switzerland, on the other hand, topped the ranking with its average wage of P296,200. It was followed by Luxembourg (P198,500), United States (P174,800), Denmark (P173,900), and Singapore (P168,900) — making up the top five countries with the highest average salaries.

The Philippines’ Southeast Asian neighbors like Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam also outranked the country, placing 49th with P41,300, 60th with P30,700, and 80th with P20,000 respectively.

The survey, released on August 20, processed data from Numbeo, a website which surveys hundreds of thousands of citizens of various countries, asking them about the costs of living and actual earnings after taxes.

“The average wages after taxes come from the website numbeo.com. Local currencies were converted at the average Google Finance rate for August 2020,” Picodi.com said.

The platform noted that the Philippines ranked 12th out of 16 Asian countries with its average wage.

“When it comes to Asian countries, the Philippines ended up in the second part of the ranking (12th out of 16). It was outrun by countries such as Thailand (P30,600), India (P21,600), or Vietnam (P20,000),” it said.

It added, “Following was Indonesia (P15,100), Sri Lanka (P12,800), Cambodia (P10,500), and Pakistan (P10,300). The ultimate leaders are Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong — the only countries with average wages higher than P140,000.”