SWS: Duterte satisfaction rating reaches new record high

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte received a record-high satisfaction rating in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a new Social Weather Stations survey released Tuesday, January 21.

Based on 1,200 respondents, 82% of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance. On the other hand, 10% of the respondents were dissatisfied, while the remaining 8% were undecided, resulting in a net satisfaction rating of excellent +72.

This new rating surpassed Duterte’s previous record of “very good” +68 in June 2019. It is also seven points above the very good +65 registered in September 2019.

SWS also noted that public satisfaction with Duterte rose in almost all geographical areas.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating hit a new record +66 in Balance Luzon in December 2019, up by 12 points from +54 in September 2019.

It stayed excellent in the Visayas, at a new record +79 in December, up by 4 points from the previous record +75 in September, as well as Mindanao, at +81 in December, up by 5 points from +76 in September.

In Metro Manila, Duterte’s rating stayed very good at +66 from September 2019 to December 2019.

Across socioeconomic classes, Duterte’s net satisfaction rating rose from very good to excellent in class E, at +71 in December 2019, up by 14 points from +57 in September 2019.

It also rose from very good to excellent in class D, at +72 in December, up by 6 points from +66 in September, and stayed excellent in class ABC, at +76 in December, up by 6 points from +70 in September.

The SWS’ latest survey also asked respondents about Duterte’s promises and which among those promises they think will be fulfilled, to which 52% said they are expecting “all or nearly all/most” of Duterte’s promises to be fulfilled.

The SWS survey was conducted from Dec. 13 to 16, 2019. It has a margin of error of ±3 percent for national figures, and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.