TPB mounts biggest international travel trade event in the Philippines for 2019

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), is set to boost tourism in the Philippines as it simultaneously mounts the Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX) and MICE Buyers Invitational (MICECONnect) 2019 on October 20 to 27 to promote the Philippines as a prime tourist destination for both leisure and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibits/Events).

Now on its 18th year, PHITEX is considered to be the biggest travel trade event in the country. With over 200 sellers and 200 buyers expected to participate in this year’s installment, the country‘s brand image is set to be strengthened further as participants are encouraged to promote competitive tourism packages.

The main highlight is the one and a half day business-to-business (B2B) session that will take place between foreign buyers and local sellers to encourage an exchange of tourism-related discourse among the participants and open doors for business opportunities.

Industry leaders will also take part in the PHITEX educational seminar as key resource speakers to discuss new trends in tourism marketing as well as marketing strategies in mature and emerging markets while keeping the theme of “Philippine Tourism: Trailblazing Responsible Travel and Inclusive Growth,” in mind.

Some of the big names gracing the seminar include Thomas Graham, Co-Founder of Make A Difference (MAD) Travel, who will talk about sustainable tourism; Carlos Mori Rodriguez, the Chief Innovation Officer of EON The Stakeholder Relations Group, who will present insights focusing on the Filipino in the UAE; and Nelly Nuezca Dillera, CESO Ill, the Deputy Executive Director of the Philippine Trade Training Center – Global MSME Academy, who will end the day with “Building Capabilities for Halal Development and Certification.“

Meanwhile, MICECONnect 2019, aims to accelerate the Philippine MICE industry by gathering MICE suppliers to showcase the country as a premium destination for international events and conferences.

Happening in conjunction with PHITEX, MICECONnect 2019 is the continuation of a two-year program·, which began last year as a comprehensive educational seminar for local MICE stakeholders to learn new and effective global trends, approaches, and methods. This year, it will focus on conducting business networking opportunities to further develop the MICE industry in the country.