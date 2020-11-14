Typhoon Ulysses causes Metro Manila’s worst flood in recent years

METRO Manila experienced its worst flooding in recent years after Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) hit the Philippines on Wednesday night, November 11.

Tens of thousands of homes were submerged by the floods, forcing residents to take refuge onto rooftops awaiting rescue.

Marikina City, in particular, suffered severely with over 40,000 homes fully or partially submerged by the flood — a situation that the city’s mayor, Marcelino Teodoro, described as “overwhelming.”

“The local government cannot handle this,” Teodoro told DZMM radio station, calling for help from the national government.

He also admitted that they did not expect the Marikina River to reach 22 meters at 11 a.m. on Thursday, The cities of Mandaluyong, Pasay, Pasig, Parañaque, San Juan and other areas in Metro Manila were also hit by the floods along with Rodriquez, San Mateo and Cainta in Rizal, Cavite, Bulacan and Pampanga in Luzon, and Bicol, which was recently battered by Super Typhoon “Rolly.”

Nearly three million households in and around Manila also experienced power outages due to Vamco.

Meralco, for its part, assured Thursday that its “Meralco linemen have been working round the clock to restore power at the soonest and safest time.”

Ondoy ‘more intense’

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration compared the major flooding brought by Typhoon Vamco to the devastation that Tropical Storm Ondoy caused in 2009.

According to the state weather bureau, Ondoy was “more intense” than Vamco, unleashing a total of 455 millimeters of rain in 24 hours on Quezon City, to Ulysses’ 153 mm in 24 hours.

PAGASA recorded Vamco’s highest amount of rainfall in 24 hours in Tanay town, Rizal at 356 mm.

Gov’t on top of situation

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, November 12 assured the public that the government is on top of the situation amid the backlash that the government received for its supposed inaction.

“My countrymen, mga kababayan, while we are facing the heavy downpour and strong winds of Ulysses, I assure everyone that the government is on top of the situation. From the beginning, various government agencies have already been mobilized to respond to the situation on the ground,” he said.

Duterte also assured that no one will get left behind as the government will provide assistance to the typhoon’s victims.

“I guarantee you that the government will do its best to provide assistance in the form of shelters, relief goods, financial aid, and post-disaster counseling. Rest assured the government will not leave anybody behind. We will get through this crisis, I assure you,” he said.

Based on the report by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, 39 died due to Vamco. Meanwhile, 40 were injured and 22 are still missing.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said about 401,800 individuals have been evacuated due to Vamco.