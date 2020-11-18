Typhoon Ulysses death toll climbs to 73

THE death toll for Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) has reached 73, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday, November 17.

Of the additional deaths this week, two were recorded in Cagayan Valley, and four in Central Luzon.

On Sunday, the NDRRMC reported that 22 deaths were from Cagayan Valley, two were from Central Luzon, 17 from CALABARZON, eight from Bicol Region, 10 from Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and eight from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The NDRRMC also placed the total numbers of injured and missing persons at 24 and 19, respectively.

A total of 3,052,049 persons or 727,738 families in eight regions have been affected by Ulysses. Of the figures, 70,784 families or 283,656 persons are being served inside 2,205 evacuation centers, while 41,203 families or 158,926 individuals are being served outside.

Damage to agriculture is estimated at P2.72 billion in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, CAR, and National Capital Region (NCR), while infrastructure damage was placed at P5.26 billion.

The NDRRMC also recorded 39,808 damaged houses, of which 4,473 were classified as “totally damaged” and 35,335 as “partially damaged.”

State of calamity pushed for Luzon

The disaster agency recommended placing the entire Luzon under a state of calamity due to the devastations brought by the three successive storms that entered the country recently.

The NDRRMC Council approved the recommendation on Monday, Nov. 16, during an emergency meeting where they discussed the impact of typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses.

“It was approved during the meeting the recommendation for President Rodrigo Duterte to place under state of calamity the entire Luzon to address the impacts of the latest typhoons that hit the country,” said NDRRMC Executive Director Usec. Ricardo Jalad.

Jalad also said the council agreed on convening a technical working group of the joint prevention, mitigation and preparedness clusters of the NDRRMC to assess the current dam management.

Malacañang, for its part, said Duterte has received the recommendation.

“The President has received the recommendation of the NDRRMC to place the island of Luzon under state of calamity, but while he hasn’t made a decision yet, we expect him to declare state of calamity in areas in Luzon that experienced flooding due to successive rains,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in Filipino on Tuesday.

To those interested in extending aid, below is a list of organizations and groups with donation drives and relief initiatives:

ABS-CBN Foundation

What: cash donations

Where: BDO Account (0039302-14711, swift code: BNORPHMM), BPI Account (4221-0000-27, swift code: BOPIPHMM)

Caritas Manila

What: cash donations

Where: Banco De Oro Savings Account (000-5600-45905), BPI Savings Account (3063-5357-01), BPI Savings Account (dollar account: 3064-0033-55, swift Code: BOPIPHMM), Metrobank Savings Account (175-3-17506954-3), RCBC Savings Account (000-300-090-2216)

Savings Account Name: Caritas Manila, Inc.

Kaya Natin! Movement

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Account (3081-1173-72), Paypal, JustPayTo

Account name: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc.

Tulong Kabataan Network

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Savings Account (008339 4735 53), BDO Savings Account (012220 0134 36), Paypal

Who: Thalia R. Villela

Ateneo de Manila University

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Account (3083 7210 56)UP Diliman Student Council

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Account (Patricia Emerie Dela Pena: 3879 0420 88), BDO Account (Keana Sumi Rachelle Nerona: 007000543504), Paypal

Proof of donations may be sent to: straw.updusc1920@gmail.com

PAWS Philippines

What: cash donations

Where: BPI Account (USD: 3944-0021-61, PHP: 3943-0086-11), PNB Account (1888-70015305), BDO Account (0036-4007-0350)