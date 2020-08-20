US funds $37.5-M project for out-of-school youth in PH

AROUND 180,000 young Filipinos out of school will be supported with a new P1.9 billion ($37.5 million) educational and employment program funded by the United States government, the U.S. Embassy in Manila announced Wednesday, August 19.

The Opportunity 2.0: Second-chance Opportunities for Out-of-school Youth is a five-year project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The project aims to augment on-going programs such as DepEd’s enhanced Alternative Learning System and TESDA’s skills training programs to provide relevant education, employability skills, and work experience, the U.S. Embassy said.

The program was launched on Wednesday and featured U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones, and TESDA Director-General Isidro Lapeña. Over 500 participants from across the country joined the virtual event.

“Through this new partnership, we can leverage a range of resources to maximize the potential of the Filipino youth, particularly those who are out-of-school or unemployed.

With the right knowledge, attitudes, and skills, they will play a pivotal role in this great country’s growth and success over the long-term,” Kim said.

USAID will partner with local governments in 12 cities across the country to set up Youth Development Alliances which will mobilize resources to help their out-of-school youth.

The project will also work with over 2,200 employers and at least 50 education or training institutions, including major hubs like Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Davao.

The program is implemented by the U.S.-based Education Development Center, with partners Accenture, Philippine Business for Education, Catholic Relief Services, Voluntary Services Overseas, and SEAMEO-Innotech.

Briones, for her part, said Opportunity 2.0 is “very important especially for parents who have lost their jobs and workers who used to attend ALS sessions are not able to do so anymore.”

“Parents cannot send their children to school. Preparing our learners as alternatives (sic) to formal education, giving them skills, preparing them to prepare for the world outside will surely contribute to the resuscitation of our economy,” she added.