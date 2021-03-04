Batangas City group commemorates Sto. Niño Fiesta amid pandemic

THE year 2020 gave us some seldom-used words such as pandemic, COVID-19, face masks, Pfizer, Moderna, vaccination and social distancing. Despite the pandemic, the Batangas City Sto. Niño Devotees Association saw to it to dedicate a day of prayer to the Sto, Niño to commemorate the annual 42nd Sto. Niño Fiesta on January 16, 2021 at the St. Augustine Catholic Church along Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco, California. The mass intentions were offered to the Sto. Nino to provide us relief from the scourge of Covid19.

Observing all protocols required by San Mateo County and the church, the 70 devotees enjoyed a sunny winter day at the parking lot in front of the church for the Thanksgiving Mass officiated by Fr. Ray Reyes and Fr. Eduardo Dura, Pastor & Parochial Vicar of the church, respectively.

The attendees were provided chairs on the parking lot in front of the altar, while others chose to hear the mass in their cars. The other devotees were able to avail of the mass via live streaming courtesy of the church. After the mass the attendees were treated to lunch boxes provided by the association and catered by Hapag Pilipino of Daly City, California.

The fiesta activity was highlighted with virtual zoom bingo games at 5 p.m. that same day. Cash prizes were awarded to the devotees who participated in the bingo games. The virtual bingo games were ably handled by bingo master Carolyn Agustin Hernandez.

Association president Fe Remo Bueno extended her appreciation to the church’s clergy, donors and the different committees who participated in the 42nd annual Sto. Niño fiesta.

The current officers and members of the board of directors of the Batangas City Sto. Niño Devotees Association are the following: Fe Remo Bueno, president; Jason Alcantara, vice president; Bobby Reyes, secretary; Philo Mendoza, treasurer; Clarito Agustin, auditor; Marlon Macaraig, PRO; Romel Chozas (immediate past president), Bayani Baliwag, Christian Buquid, Chinag Calucag, Malou Atienza Cuasay, Melvin Macatangay, Delia Godoy Montano, Ardie Perez, board members; and Cecil Zaraspe and Joseph J. Minioza, legal counsels. (Violeta Omega)