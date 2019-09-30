President Duterte open to exploring options for early implementation of Governor Mandanas decision

Davao City – City mayors expressed their gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte following the latter’s announcement that he is exploring options for local governments to immediately avail their share of the national revenue as ruled by the Supreme Court in the petition filed by Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas.

President Duterte’s statement was met with a resounding applause by city mayors who have invited the President as their guest of honor at the 69th National Executive Board Meeting of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) which was held at the Dusit Hotel in Davao City Friday (September 27).

Speaking before local chief executives from across the country, the President stressed that while the timing of the SC decision is not perfect due to major programs already being financed by the national government, his administration will find a way to implement the SC decision that will expand the internal revenue allotment (IRA) of LGUs as early as possible.

One of the options proposed by city mayors that the President is considering is a monetization scheme wherein LGUs can acquire a loan from the bank according to their expanded IRAs which the national government can then pay on a later date.

For Bacolod City Mayor and LCP President Evelio “Bing” Leonardia, the President’s statement offers a glimmer of hope for LGUs.

President Duterte’s remarks only show that he understands and hears the requests of local governments especially us city mayors since he is a former mayor himself. We can finally look forward to receiving what is owed to our cities and, ultimately, to our constituents not in 2022, but as soon as possible,” said Leonardia.

During the closed-door meeting, President Duterte also discussed other pressing issues of concern to local governments including peace and order, counterinsurgency, and anti-corruption.

The President also extended an invitation to Mayor Leonardia to attend a high-level exploratory meeting in Malacañang this October that will discuss a win-win solution for both the national government and LGUs.

Asian Journal Media Center The Asian Journal Media Center curates information disseminated from both the public and private sector throughout the World. The media center publishes a collection of the World’s most newsworthy topics set forth by our editorial board. Stories that our team of journalists believes are critical, vital, and entertaining information that aspires to help the Global Filipino community make well-informed decisions, opinions, and actions. Our Media Center believes that a well-informed and well-rounded society is a thriving society.