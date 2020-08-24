Bong Revilla to continue COVID-19 treatment from home

PHILIPPINE Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. on Monday, August 24, announced that doctors have cleared him to go home as he continues to recover from COVID-19.

“Great news po! The doctors have cleared me for discharge. I am so excited to go home,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Hindi pa po tapos ang aking pagpapagaling (My treatment is not yet over), but they said I am strong and well enough to continue treatment at home,” he added.

Revilla thanked everyone for their prayers and words of encouragement.

“Again, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong mga panalangin. Sobrang nakakataba ng puso ang inyong mga ipinarating na dasal at mga words of encouragement and well wishes (Again, thank you very very much for your prayers. It’s very heartwarming to receive your prayers and words of encouragement and well wishes),” he wrote.

“I cannot thank all of you enough,” he added.

The senator, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was rushed to the hospital last week after developing pneumonia.

On Sunday, he said he was responding well to the treatment and medication.

He also thanked the medical frontliners who are treating him and the other COVID-19 patients.

“Thank you dear God for guiding all health workers and giving them the strength to push on in these difficult times, and blessing them with your healing hands for them to in turn heal us,” Revilla said.

“Salamat sa mga doktor at nurse na susi sa aking paggaling at paggaling ng marami nating mga kababayan (Thank you to the doctors and nurses who are the key to my recovery and the recoveries of my fellow countrymen),” he added.

Revilla is the fourth senator to contract COVID-19 following Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Sonny Angara and Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel Jr., all of whom have already recovered.