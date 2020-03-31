Bongbong Marcos tests positive for coronavirus

Former Philippine Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, March 31.

Victor Rodriguez, Marcos’ lawyer, wrote in a Facebook post that the former senator is “improving” following the test.

“Gumaganda na ang kondisyong pangkalusugan ni dating Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. makaraang ihayag sa resulta ng clinical test na isinagawa ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine na siya’y positibo sa COVID-19 (The condition of former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr is improving after the test conducted by the [RITM] showed he is positive for COVID-19),” Rodriguez wrote.

Marcos received his test results on Saturday, March 28. Last week, he released a statement that confirmed he was self-quarantining.

“A few days ago I was feeling a little under the weather and as a result went to get checked. We are still waiting for the results,” Marcos said.

“Fortunately, I feel much better and am getting stronger by the day. I have no doubt in my mind that this is partly due to the excellent work of the nurses and doctors who helped me during this time,” he added.

The former senator started feeling unwell after he returned to the Philippines from Spain on March 13. He went to a hospital the next day after experiencing chest pains but went home since there were too many patients.

Marcos stayed at home since then and only came out on March 22 as he was reportedly rushed to the emergency room for having difficulty breathing. Then, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was advised to undergo self-quarantine.

“Simula noong Marso 13, 2020 hanggang sa ngayon ay sinusunod ng dating senador ang health protocol sa mga PUI (patients under investigation) at taimtim at tahimik niyang tinupad ang ipinaiiral na proseso ng gamutan, tulad ng safety mask at self-quarantine, at walang ingay na inilayo ang kanyang sarili maging sa kanyang pamilya (Since March 13, 2020 to today, the former senator has been following the health protocol that PUIs need to follow, including wearing a safety mask, undergoing self-quarantine, and isolating himself from his family),” Rodriguez noted.

As of writing, there are a total of 2,084 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with 88 fatalities and 49 recoveries.