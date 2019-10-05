CHR calls for prompt release of anti-hazing law guidelines

The Philippine Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Friday, October 4, called for the implementation of the 2018 Anti-Hazing Act so “cruel and inhumane” hazing-related incidents would end.

“It is clear that the longer strict criminalization is delayed the more danger our students are in,” lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson, said.

Initiation rites drew public outrage once again after Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet Darwin Dormitorio succumbed to his injuries caused by hazing.

According to De Guia, hazing has no place in academic institutions.

“Over the years, [the] CHR probed hazing-related deaths because students, especially if they are minors, all belong to the youth sector and are considered a vulnerable sector in society,” she said.

De Guia also pointed out that school administrations hold the duty to uphold and protect the rights of its students, stressing that hazing is a direct violation of their student’s right to safety, security, and a threat to their well-beings.

“We urge the government, CHED, and the security sector to ensure proper and complete implementation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2008 and to practice vigilance in monitoring the country’s schools and universities,” she said.

Despite signing the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act No. 11053) in June 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte said that it is impossible to stop hazing.

“To be frank about it, you cannot eliminate [hazing]. Just don’t overdo it. I really can’t take it out. You, if you enter a fraternity and you get caught up in it, too bad for you. You really can’t eliminate it,” he said on Tuesday, October 1.