Comelec to announce winners within the week

Cayetano, Bato, Doc Willie top PCGNY results

AS the members of the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) continue to process the election results which as of writing is at 53.29 percent, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) planned to announce the winners this week.

COMELEC Spokesperson James Jimenez said that they finished canvassing 89 Certificate of Canvass (COCs) out of the total 167 COCs. He further noted that they estimated that they “will know the winners this week.”

Jimenez said that the poll commission has yet to decide when to formally proclaim the elected senators and party-lists. He emphasized that COMELEC have a separate scheduled date for the formal proclamation.

“Dalawang magkahiwalay na bagay kasi ‘yung malaman mo kung sino ‘yung nanalo at saka ‘yung formal proclamation. So hindi ko lang masabi kung ano ‘yung date ng proclamation (It’s one thing to know who the winners are and another thing to set the date of the proclamation),” the spokesperson said as reported by The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Earlier, the COMELEC spokesperson said they are planning to officially proclaim the poll winners “roughly within two weeks” after the elections.

Results from New York

In the ten states covered by the Philippine Consulate General New York, Pia Cayetano took the top post, garnering 4,548 votes, followed by Bato dela Rosa, Doc Willie Ong, Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe.

Otso Diretso’s Bam Aquino placed 8th and Mar Roxas ranked tenth.

Others in the winning circle are Sonny Angara, Bong Go, Francis Tolentino, Imee Marcos and Koko Pimentel.

Just outside the Top 12 are Chel Diokno, Erin Tanada and Serge Osmena. Bong Revilla (686) and Jinggoy Estrada (516) are among the five candidates who received the least number of votes.

Voter turnout in the states covered by PCGNY is at 20.6% with around 8,800 ballots received out of the 42,758 registered voters.

Among those who rushed to the consulate on Sunday was Susan Pensoy of Jersey City.

“Alang-alang sa ating inang bayan. Malay mo, yung isang boto ko pala ang magpapanalo sa kandidato ko,” she said, adding that she voted for candidates who were “maka-Diyos, makabayan, makatao, may moral values at modelo ng mga kabataan.”

Pensoy and her family’s ballots were returned to the consulate because they had moved residences and the forwarding of mails to their new address has elapsed.

“Kahit ang lakas ng ulan, we made sure to be here. We called and made sure na nandito yung balota,” she added.

The Pensoys’ ballots are among the 2,500 ballots that were returned to the consulate by the U.S. Postal Service

Tomasa Villaruel expected their ballots to arrive in the mail last week and when they did not receive their mail, they went to the consulate to ask what happened.

“Gusto talaga naming maka boto. At least kahit last day na nandito kami,” she said.

It turns out that their ballots were returned because of a typographical error in their address: instead of the number 7, the number 4 was used.

After ten years of living in New York, Happy David exercised her right to vote. She was automatically registered when she renewed her passport last year. She also brought with her three ballots from her friends.

“I wanted to make sure that our votes matter. It’s our duty. I have been complaining but this is the first time in my ten years here in the States that I am voting,” she said.

Deputy Consul General Kerwin Tate said that there were many reasons why 2,500 ballots were returned to them, citing the cases of Pensoy and Villaruel.

“From not updating us on their current address to as simple as typographical errors, these are some things that we can avoid,” he said. “We need a way to update the addresses of voters and we will work very closely with the Comelec. Next elections, it will be more accurate.”

Partial and unofficial results

As of 5:06 pm on Thursday, May 16 (PH time) a total of 97.55 percent of votes were tallied ranking the following senatorial candidates and their respective political parties.

Still topping the list is Cynthia Villar (NP) with 24,977,319 votes; followed by Grace Poe (Independent) with 21,816,010 votes; Bong Go (PDP-Laban) with 20,309,599 votes; Pia Cayetano (NP) with 19,526,109 votes.

Fifth on the list is Bato dela Rosa (PDP-Laban) with 18,661,932 votes; Sonny Angara (LDP) with 17,950,996 votes; Lito Lapid (NPC) with 16,784,905 votes; Imee Marcos (NP) with 15,646,420 votes.

Followed by Francis Tolentino (PDP-Laban) with 15,251,777 votes; Bong Revilla (Lakas-CMD) with 14,443,360 votes; Koko Pimentel (PDP-Laban) with 14,438,328 votes and Nancy Binay (UNA) with 14,373,317 votes.