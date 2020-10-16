COVID-19 infects more than 11,000 Filipinos abroad

THE Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, October 15, logged 24 new additional cases of the novel coronavirus among overseas Filipinos, bringing the official tally of infections to 11,141.

The agency also recorded three new recoveries, which pushes the total number of recovered and discharged patients to 7,175.

Meanwhile, the death toll remains at 811 as the DFA reported no new fatalities.

“Today, the DFA reports no new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 24 new confirmed cases and 3 new recoveries among our nationals in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa,” it said.

Overall by region, Europe – which comprises 19 countries – has recorded 1,211 Filipino cases, including 173 undergoing treatment, 943 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 32 countries, has reported 7,364 cases; of which, 2,295 are undergoing treatment, 529 deaths and 4,450 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,755 cases, with 520 undergoing treatment, 1,226 recoveries, and nine deaths.

The Americas – covering 10 countries like the United States – have 811 reported cases, with 167 undergoing treatment, 466 recoveries, and 178 deaths.

“To date, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is now 81, following a confirmed case reported in one country in Africa,” the DFA said.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has recorded 348,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6,497 fatalities and 294,161 recoveries. It is currently the 19th country with most infections globally, according to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.