De Lima identifies ‘persecutors’ who should be denied US visas

SENATOR Leila De Lima on Thursday, October 17, listed the names of the people behind her detention in 2017 at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center after two American senators proposed to deny U.S. visas to those supposedly responsible for her imprisonment.

De Lima, who is a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war against illegal drugs, denied the drug charges against her, claiming that the charges were politically-motivated.

On September 27, U.S. Senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy proposed an amendment that seeks to ban the entry into the U.S. of Philippine government officials involved in the “politically-motivated” detention of De Lima.

The amendment was adopted at the Committee level.

According to De Lima, Durbin and Leahy would not stake their names and reputations if they did not believe in her innocence and causes.

“It will not be presumptuous to assume that these U.S. senators must have verified the information they received about my situation with key agencies of the U.S. government i.e., the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and even the U.S. Embassy here,” she said.

Included in the officials De Lima identified to be behind her alleged political persecution are Duterte and Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who failed to advise the President that violating her human rights and depriving her of her freedom are abuses offensive to justice and humanity.

“My persecution started with a daily public media demolition by none other than Duterte, using all his powers as President. This was followed by a vicious social media campaign conducted by DDS (Duterte diehard supporters) trolls, led by Duterte sycophants Mocha Uson, Sass Rogando Sasot, and RJ Nieto,” she said.

“Then came the House (of Representatives) investigation where criminal convicts were induced to testify against me in exchange for prison privileges and immunity, if not presidential pardon, as led by former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, former DoJ (Department of Justice) secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Solicitor General Jose Calida, PAO (Public Attorney’s Office) Chief Persida Acosta, Sandra Cam, Dante Jimenez, Congressmen Rey Umali and Rudy Fariñas,” De Lima added.