DFA repatriates 302 OFWs from 5 countries

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs this week welcomed home 132 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Singapore and 121 from Algeria.

According to the agency, the successful repatriation of the Filipinos on Monday, April 27 was made possible by the Philippine Embassies in Singapore and Tripoli in coordination with their respective employers who shouldered their plane tickets to Manila.

Another batch of OFWs was repatriated by the DFA in the afternoon — four from Japan, nine seafarers of MS Amera and MS Albatros from Germany, and 36 seafarers from the Celebrity Apex cruise ship in France.

Their return was facilitated by the Philippine Embassies in Berlin and Paris, and the Philippine Consulate in Frankfurt in coordination with the manning agencies, BSM and RCCL.

“All arriving OFWs went through medical assessments and rapid testing in the One-Stop-Shops at NAIA Terminals 1 and 2. In line with the whole-of-government approach, the One-Stop-Shop ensures that all OFWs are assisted upon their return to the Philippines during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period,” the DFA said.

The department added that the overseas workers will undergo a 14-day quarantine at hotels paid for by employers or employment agencies.

“OFWs without agencies were endorsed to OWWA, while Overseas Filipinos (e.g. students and tourists) will undergo mandatory quarantine in their respective homes,” it added.