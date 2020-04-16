DFA repatriates 354 seafarers from US

OVER 300 Filipino workers from Miami, Florida returned to the Philippines on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ repatriation program.

The latest batch of 354 seafarers came from cruise ships operated by Carnival Cruises and composed of 76 crew members of MV Ecstasy, 104 of MV Dream, 49 of MV Glory and 125 of MV Sunshine. They arrived on a chartered Qatar Airways flight (QR 7485) earlier on Wednesday.

According to the agency, all the seafarers underwent thorough mandatory health inspection by the Department of Health – Bureau of Quarantine upon disembarkation. They will also be subjected to a 14-day facility quarantine in predetermined hotels approved by the DOH.

The repatriation program was a coordinated effort of the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA), the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, DOH, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), with the assistance of the United Philippine Lines (UPL).

Nearly 15,000 overseas Filipinos have been brought back to the Philippines since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

DFA brings home body of envoy who died of COVID-19

The DFA also brought home the remains of the late Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla, who succumbed to COVID-19.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), led by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr., together with the next-of-kin of Ambassador Catalla, paid their last respects to the late envoy.

“The DFA may have lost a dedicated servant but her legacy continues,” the agency said.

The remains were immediately brought to a crematorium in Pasay City after the ceremony.

Catalla passed away on April 2. She was the first Philippine ambassador in active service to die of COVID-19.

The DFA recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number to 736.

“Today, a total of 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, six new recoveries, and no new deaths have been recorded among overseas Filipinos across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East/Africa,” said DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez.

The agency also said that 426 are currently undergoing treatment while 88 have died and 222 have recovered.

Meñez assured that DFA will continue to assist overseas Filipinos who may require help during the pandemic

“Today also marks the 16th consecutive day of DFA’s repatriation efforts since the COVID-19 outbreak. The DFA will tirelessly carry on with its commitment to assist our nationals abroad who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.