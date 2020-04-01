DILG Secretary Año tests positive for COVID-19

Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año announced on Tuesday, March 31 that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Today, March 31, I received the result from RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine) informing me that I am positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

The DILG chief said he underwent self-quarantine on Thursday, March 26 after learning that four people he interacted with tested positive for the disease. The next day, he got tested and received his results on Tuesday.

“I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine and observe any symptoms, in accordance with DOH guidelines,” he said.

Año assured that he will continue to do his work at his home.

“I am doing fine and have no symptoms. I will continue my quarantine and work from home. The result of my test will not in any way dampen my spirit and energy to do my job,” he said, adding that the public should continue to stay at home and follow social distancing.

Año is one of the three top officials who were designated to implement the National Action Plan against COVID-19. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is also on self-quarantine.

The Philippines now has a total of 2,084 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 88 fatalities and 49 recoveries as of Tuesday.