DTI, SEIPI to engage in trade and investment promotion for electronics in the US

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI), the largest organization of foreign and Filipino electronics companies in the Philippines, will present the Philippine electronic capabilities during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

CES 2020 will run from January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show is considered as the global stage for next-generation technologies which include Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, health and wellness, and entertainment content, among others.

“The CES 2020 is an ideal venue to engage with global electronics industry players and invite them to partner with the Philippines. Promoting the Philippine electronics industry is part of the Philippine Export Development Plan 2018-2022, wherein the government focuses on developing industries where the Philippines has competitive and comparative advantages,” said DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez.

“DTI is doing its part in improving the overall climate for export development. Moreover, we continue to strengthen existing prospective opportunities from trading arrangements, such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) with the U.S. Trade deals like the GSP are part of the DTI’s comprehensive support to strengthen industries and create more jobs and employment opportunities for Filipinos,” he added.

In addition to Philippine government agencies, the business delegation is composed of Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI), Airfreight 2100, LGC Logistics Inc, Susumi Philippine Logistics Inc., Macro Wiring Technologies Co. Inc, Airspeed Logistics, De La Salle University, IONICS EMS Inc., MERALCO (Manila Electric Company), Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), and PLDT Inc.

“The Philippine electronics industry stands to leverage on the opportunities being showcased in this event. We have a strong trade relationship with the U.S, as the Philippines is a significant part of the product supply in the global electronics market, Our industry offers full turnkey services from procurement to assembly, and is supported by a dexterity in supply chain management. We have excellent quality management programs with a full range of certification in global quality standards. We are delighted to present our seasoned engineering talent with highly skilled individuals who are productive, responsive and proficient in English,” said SEIPI President Dr. Dan Lachica.

The key features of this mission are the Philippine Electronics Industry seminar and networking forum on January 8 at rooms S102 and S103, South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, and the Country presentation during the World Electronics Forum from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 9 at the LVCC.

Other components for the mission include individual client meetings, business forums, networking activities, meeting with government agencies, as well as company and facility visits in Silicon Valley, California.

The electronics industry mission in the U.S. is in collaboration with SEIPI and the electronics industry players in the Philippines, DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Los Angeles and San Francisco, with participation from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA).

In 2018, the electronics industry remained as the Philippines’s top exporter, which comprised 55% of the total Philippine merchandise exports amounting to $38.2 billion, and posted a double-digit compounded average growth of 9.26% for the period between 2014 and 2018.

The U.S. also ranked as the Philippines’ second-largest market in 2018 with a growth rate of 12.69%, which was valued at $5.13 billion.

From January-October 2019, PH Electronic Products exports (56.3% of the total PH exports) obtained a positive growth rate of 2.7% from $32.34 billion in the same period in 2018.

The U.S. also ranked 2nd largest Philippine market for electronics with 15.5% share amounting to $5.2 billion and grew 20.7% against January to October 2018 value of $4.3 billion.