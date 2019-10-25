Duterte just needs rest – Palace

Malacañang on Thursday, October 24, said President Rodrigo Duterte was advised by his doctor to take a rest after he underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and medical evaluation on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“He was diagnosed to be having muscle spasms causing what he described to be an unbearable pain at the pelvic and spinal area of his body,” said presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

“The chief executive has been advised by his doctor to rest for a couple of days and limit his physical activity, particularly avoiding standing or walking for long duration,” he added.

Duterte’s visit to Japan was cut short on Tuesday because of an “unbearable” pain in his spine and pelvic area following the chief executive’s motorcycle accident last week.

According to Panelo, Duterte’s recent motorcycle accident and another motorbike accident years ago “may have caused or possibly aggravated the current pain he is suffering from in his lower back.”

“The president was advised by his doctor to rest, as well as to take medicines that will relieve him of the pain caused by the muscular spasms. His doctor ruled out any surgical procedure for the president,” he added. “The Palace assures our countrymen that they need not worry about the president’ health.”

The spokesman also gave the public reassurance that Duterte is feeling much better and that he will continue to perform his presidential duties in the following days.

“Despite the limited physical activity that he has to impose on himself, the President will meet Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua today (October 24) to discuss, among others, certain infrastructure projects in the country which are financed by China,” Panelo said.

“[Duterte would] continue to perform his presidential duties, which include attending to local and foreign engagements in the following days, with the same passion and dedication, in obedience to the constitutional command to serve and protect the Filipino people,” he added.