Duterte might take over PNP if he can’t find new chief

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, November 28, said he would take over the leadership of the Philippine National Police (PNP) if he cannot find the right person for the position.

“If they have even a single case of corruption, I would rather not appoint anybody for that matter. Ako na ang hahawak (I’ll handle it). I will be the one directing. Guidance and direction lang naman ako (I’ll provide guidance and direction),” he said in an interview in Malacañang.

He said this is a last resort only if he “cannot find somebody I can trust.”

Duterte has previously admitted that he was having a hard time choosing his third PNP chief after former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his post amid the “ninja cops” controversy.

The president also expressed his disappointment in the PNP for the controversies hounding the force.

“Isa pa itong mga pulis. Hintay kayo diyan. (The police are another concern. You wait.) There are so many things the police has to improve on. Unless I see the very best guy there, you show me, tell me who is the best to handle the command,” Duterte said.

There are reportedly three candidates being considered for the promotion: PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, Lieutenant General Camilo Cascolan, and Major General Guillermo Eleazar.

“Just give me an honest man, period,” the president added.