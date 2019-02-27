Duterte: No promise I haven’t kept except fixing traffic in EDSA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday, February 23, during a Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP-Laban) event that he has kept all his campaign promises except fixing the traffic in the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA).

“Wala akong pangako na hindi ko natupad except ‘yang EDSA (There is no promise I haven’t fulfilled except for the one about EDSA),” Duterte said in Binan, Laguna as reported by The Philippine Star.

The president stated that he could have addressed the worsening vehicular traffic in the main highway if given the resources. However, “others said” that the legislative body must grant him emergency powers.

“I said I would need money to repair or rehabilitate or do away with the present situation. Others said, ‘Let us give Duterte the power, extraordinary power.’ You did not hear that from my mouth, not even once,” the chief executive said.

“Ako sabi ko, EDSA yan lang ang hindi ko mapangako, pangako na palpak. Sabi ko, I have to have the authority kagaya yung binigay kay Cory, Ramos. ‘Yung sa electricity. They were given extraordinary powers, wala nang bidding bidding. Ako naman di ko sinabi na walang bidding (I said, EDSA, that’s the only thing I can’t promise, promise I failed. I said I have to have the authority they gave Cory Aquino and Fidel Ramos for the electricity. They were given extraordinary powers with no bidding. I didn’t say there’s no bidding),” Duterte added.

The chief executive emphasized the need for such since addressing a long-existing problem requires a huge sum of resources and money. However, he said he was thrown off when the lawmakers hinted the possibility of corruption.

“I said I would need big money because it is a big-ticket project. So ano narinig ko sa Congress, ‘di pwede ito, you know graft and corruption papasok dito (I heard the Congress say it’s not allowed — graft and corruption would enter),” he said as reported by ABS-CBN News.

“Sabi ko nung narinig ko it’s off. Ayaw ko. Umpisa pa lang nag-iistorya ka ng corruption eh p*** inyo na yan. Kaya ang EDSA hanggang ngayon wala akong magawa (I said when I heard it, it’s off. I don’t want. You are initially bringing up corruption, son of a bitch, it’s yours. That’s why EDSA, until now, remains unresolved),” he added.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier issued the data stating that the congested roads are primarily caused by the spike in vehicle ownership to 500,000 in 2018 from 450,000 in 2017, with three out of 10 new cars used in Metro Manila.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) previously urged lawmakers to grant the administration with three-year emergency power. They included a list of road, rail and air projects for direct contracting, repeat order and direct negotiation in the proposed Traffic and Congestion Crisis Act.

While the president admitted his inability to solve the land traffic in the capital’s busiest thoroughfare, he highlighted some promises he was able to keep. Among those were the sacking of perceived corrupt officials and intensifying the war on illegal drugs, ridding the country of corruption and drug-related crimes.

He also mentioned the bills he signed including the Universal Healthcare Law and a law granting free tuition in state-run institutions. He explained that the money financing those laws all came from the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

“Nangako ako na free tuition, nandyan na ang batas. Nangako ako na free universal health care, pirmado ko na ang batas (I promised free tuition, the law is there. I promised free universal health care, I have signed the law. What else do you want),” Duterte said.

“I mentioned infrastructure such as schools. How many teachers are there? Pantawid (to tide over). Universal (health care). Everything is for free now. The only thing you didn’t ask for [are] my balls,” he jested as reported by The Philippine Daily Inquirer.