Duterte pushes for revival of family planning

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, August 27, reiterated his support for family planning and pushed for the program’s revival in the next three years.

“Ang isang kulang na lang natin actually na how to get it started and you know get it rolling beginning at least in the next three years, ‘yang ibalik ninyo ‘yung family planning (One thing we lack is actually how to get it started and you know get it rolling beginning at least in the next three years. Let’s bring back family planning),” he said in a speech during the 31st anniversary of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

“I know of only two guys, presidents, who did it and it was [former President Fidel] Ramos who was a Protestant and ako na talagang pinipilit ko sa aking siyudad (and me who pushed for it in my city),” he added.

During Ramos’ term, he emphasized reproductive health and human rights as a policy framework for the implementation of family planning programs.

Meanwhile, Duterte gave away birth control pills and urged job-seeking mothers to undergo ligation when he was mayor of Davao City.

The president also urged everyone to not depend on religion when it comes to family planning methods.

“Do not place too much importance about religion. Tutok ka lang sa Diyos (Focus on God). When you are in a moral quandary, do not go to your religion. It cannot help you. Maniwala kayo (Believe me),” Duterte said.

“At 74 years old, I’m telling you. You go direct to your God and pray and ask for guidance, especially in matters of — ‘yang kasalanan ‘yang mag-family planning (that family planning is a sin),” he added.

On the other hand, Duterte ruled out the possibility of abortion being legalized in the country, saying he will not allow it.

“Of course, abortion is out of the question. I will not allow it,” he said, before proceeding to slam Iceland for allowing abortion for up to six months of the pregnancy.

Duterte criticized the country for worrying more about the drug pushers who he said cause “social dysfunction” while allowing the “slaughter” of unborn babies, referring to Iceland’s push for a United Nations probe into the human rights situation in the Philippines.

“Iceland allows the slaughter of the fetus inside the womb of the mother up to six months. They worry more of the drug lords at itong mga who are pushing drugs, killing our citizens, and creating a social dysfunction in almost all,” he said.

“Tapos tinuturuan ako kung ano ang gawin ko (And then they are dictating me what to do). I am sorry for you. That’s why you are condemned there in the ice forever. I hope you will freeze in time,” he added.

Recently, Iceland passed a law allowing the termination of a pregnancy up to 22 weeks for any reason.

“Just imagine. Six months. You allow an innocent human being already thriving and living inside the mother’s body and… just pull it,” Duterte said.