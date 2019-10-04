Duterte says hazing can’t be eliminated

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, October 1, said that it is impossible to stop hazing, advising those who are in fraternities to “just don’t overdo it.”

“To be frank about it, you cannot eliminate [hazing]. Just don’t overdo it,” he said during a press conference before leaving for Russia on Tuesday evening.

“I really can’t take it out. You, if you enter a fraternity and you get caught up in it, too bad for you. You really can’t eliminate it,” he added.

Duterte, who once experienced being hospitalized for three days due to massive hematoma after undergoing a hazing ritual from the Lex Talionis fraternity members, signed the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 or Republic Act No. 11053 in June 2018.

RA 11053 bans all forms of hazing in fraternities, sororities and school programs such as the Citizens’ Military Training(CMT) and Citizens’ Army Training (CAT).

According to Rappler, hazing was prohibited only when there’s no prior written notice to school authorities or the organization head before the passage of the law.

“Unless you ban fraternity for all time, make it a criminal offense by joining a fraternity but that would raise so many constitutional issues. I really can’t stop it,” Duterte said.

The rite of initiation drew public outrage once again after Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet Darwin Dormitorio succumbed to his injuries caused by hazing.

Consequently, top PMA officials filed their resignation after the incident.

When asked for a comment about the incident, Duterte said he would refrain from commenting until the investigations conducted by the PMA and the Baguio City police are finished.

The president added that he is expecting any final appeals to reach his desk for his decision, which would greatly depend on what the PMA and the police recommend.