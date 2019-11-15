Duterte still looking for ‘honest’ PNP chief

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Wednesday, November 13, said President Rodrigo Duterte is still looking for an honest official that would be appointed chief of the Philippine National Police.

No new PNP has been appointed by Duterte after former police chief Oscar Albayalde went on terminal leave on October 14 prior to his retirement on November 8 due to being implicated in the operations of so-called “ninja cops” or policemen who sold illegal drugs that were seized during an operation in Pampanga in 2013.

“It’s the prerogative of the President to choose from one-star general to three-star generals now at the PNP hierarchy,” Go said, in response to a question about Duterte’s choices being limited to the top three police officials at the PNP.

“Wala pa po, hanggang ngayon, wala pa siyang pinipili (No one has been chosen up until now),” he added.

According to Go, Duterte is giving the PNP time to reflect and find ways to clean their organization of erring policemen.

Criminal charges against Albayalde were filed by the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in connection with the missing P648 million worth of shabu seized by the alleged ninja cops.

An amended complaint was also submitted before the Department of Justice (DOJ) panel of prosecutors wherein 13 original policemen were tagged as ninja cops.

Aside from Albayalde, the other police officers tagged as ninja cops include police Supt. Col. Rodney Baloyo IV, Senior Inspector Joven de Guzman Jr., Senior Police Officer 1 Jules Maniago, SPO1 Donald Roque, SPO1 Ronald Santos, SPO1 Rommel Muñoz Vital, SPO1 Alcindor Tinio, SPO1 Dante Dizon, SPO1 Eligio Valeroso, Police Officer 3 Dindo Dizon, PO3 Gilbert de Vera, PO3 Romeo Guerrero Jr. and Police Officer 2 Anthony Lacsamana.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday, November 11, said Duterte would be taking a three-day break, but clarified that the President would still be working from home in Davao City, so there was no need to appoint any caretaker.

“He continues to work. Even if you say he will not be here for three days, he might just show up and travel to Jolo or Zamboanga to visit the troops,” he said.

“In fact, the President does not want to rest. Even if you say he was advised by the doctor to rest, he doesnâ€™t want to rest. He does not want to stay at home for long because he wants to work,” he added.

Currently, the PNP is being headed by officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa who is also PNP deputy chief for administration.Â Â Â

Gamboa is one of the contenders for the new PNP chief alongside PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan and Directorial Staff chief Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.