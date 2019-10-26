Duterte: Supreme Court needs truth, fairness

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, October 24, told newly appointed Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to be fair and truthful as head of the Supreme Court (SC).

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Duterte relayed his message to Peralta after he formally swore him in at Malacañang on Wednesday, October 23. in closed-door ceremonies, with no media coverage.

“In the oath-taking of CJ Peralta this afternoon in Malacañang, PRRD told him that all he asks is that the SC under his watch should be characterized with fairness and truth,” Panelo said.

“That every citizen be treated equal before the law regardless of the status in life,” the spokesman added.

Peralta was named as the new chief justice by Duterte on Wednesday, Oct. 23, replacing Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin. He will serve as chief justice until March 27, 2022, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Peralta, who said his work experiences are more than enough to compensate for his lack of honors, applied three times for the chief justice position. The first two times he applied, he lost the position to retired chief justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro and then Bersamin.

Panelo said the Palace is certain that with Peralta at the helm of the SC, the Judiciary will continue to be well-managed as it thrives to uphold the principles of judicial excellence, integrity, and independence.