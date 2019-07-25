Duterte wants liquor ban, not midnight curfew, Palace clarifies

Malacañang on Tuesday, July 23, clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte was referring to a liquor ban during certain hours when he called for the closure of establishments by midnight.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, Duterte asked Congress to pass a law requiring business establishments to adopt a midnight curfew.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, for his part, clarified that Duterte only wants a ban on liquor consumption by midnight with his statement.

“No. Liquor ban,” he told reporters when they asked if the president’s proposal covered all establishments.

Panelo also noted that Duterte wanted to replicate the ordinance in Davao City wherein drinking liquor is only allowed until 1 a.m.

After his SONA, the president admitted that the liquor ban may not be a “popular move.”

“I do not think it is a popular move because it will affect adversely businesses that operate during nighttime. But for a small city like Davao, it seems that the people liked it. But in other countries, in other states, by 12 o’clock, everything is closed,” Duterte said in a press briefing.

“I was just suggesting… Congress to ponder on it and maybe sleep on it and if they want. But it can improve tremendously the quality of life. Stop drinking at almost 11, then you go home,” he added.