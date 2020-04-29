Former tourism chief behind successful ‘It’s More Fun in the Philippines’ campaign dies at 64

Former Philippine Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez died on Monday, April 27, his family confirmed. He was 64.

In a statement, current Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat offered her condolences to the loved ones of Jimenez on behalf of the Department of Tourism.

“On behalf of the officials and employees of the Department of Tourism (DOT), I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved loved ones of former Tourism Secretary Ramon ‘Mon’ Jimenez, Jr. who recently passed away,” she said.

Jimenez was known as the brains behind the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” campaign in the country, which was launched by the DOT and advertising firm BBDO Guerrero in 2012.

“The DOT family pays tribute to the immeasurable contributions of Secretary Jimenez who laid down the foundation for the country’s most famous tourism campaign, ‘It’s More Fun in the Philippines,’ which I have chosen to retain until now, and the DOT policies that helped shape the National Tourism Development Program (NTDP) for 2016-2022,” Puyat said.

She added, “Today, we mourn the loss of Mon Jimenez but we will be forever grateful to him for the growth of the tourism sector, and for promoting the Philippines as a place that is wonderful, joyous and fun.”

Jimenez was appointed as the acting DOT secretary in September 2011 by former President Benigno Aquino III. He replaced former Secretary Alberto Lim.

Prior to his government appointment, he worked as a Joint Chief Executive Officer and Senior Consultant at WOO (Winning Over Obstacles) Consultants with his wife Annabelle “Abby” Lee-Jimenez.

Jimenez also worked as a journalism and marketing communications instructor in some of the country’s most renowned universities as well as a lecturer for various big corporations like the San Miguel Corporation and the Jollibee Group.

His family said his death was not related to the novel coronavirus.

“Mon J was a beloved husband, father, brother, friend and public servant. He will be greatly missed. We wish to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for the family during this difficult time,” his family said.

He is survived by his daughters, Sassa and Nina Jimenez. He was predeceased by his wife Abby in 2016.