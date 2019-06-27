Joint PH-China probe of Recto Bank incident a ‘joke,’ says ex-ASEAN official

A FORMER top official of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called the Philippines and China’s joint investigation into the Recto Bank collision a “joke.”

According to Dr. Wilfredo Villacorta, deputy secretary-general of ASEAN from 2003-2006 and former ambassador and representative to the international body, the joint probe of the two countries is strange and unheard of. It is also a “laughing stock” in international relations.

In an interview with the ANC, he said: “It (joint Philippine-China probe) is a joke. The accused being part of the investigation? I’ve never heard [of] any such situation, [even] in the movies.”

Villacorta insisted that a separate investigation into the Recto Bank incident should be conducted by the Philippines.

“We are the victims. We don’t have to involve China,” he said.

On June 9, a Filipino boat sank after being hit by a Chinese vessel at Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, leaving 22 fishermen adrift for hours before a Vietnamese vessel helped and rescued them.

While Manila declined China’s proposal for a joint investigation over the incident, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Saturday, June 22 that he is welcoming a “joint and impartial investigation” between the two countries.

Villacorta urged the Philippines to not let the joint investigation be turned into an under-the-table negotiation, should it continue.

He also said that since China is a superpower, it would do everything to avoid being incriminated.

“A country like China would not want to be portrayed as the villain, so it will do its best to exonerate the party involved in this case,” Villacorta said.

He added that he hopes the issue will be managed by Duterte well.