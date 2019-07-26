Lacson suggests death penalty for law enforcers who plant evidence

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday, July 25, said that once the death penalty bill is signed into law, law enforcers who will be found guilty of planting evidence on suspects should be sentenced with death penalty.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, asked Congress to revive and approve the death penalty on crimes related to illegal drugs, as well as plunder in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Suggestion ko nga pag napatunayang nag-plant [ng evidence] ang law enforcement, bitay din. Kasi mabibitay ang pinlantingan mo (My suggestion is if it is proven that law enforcement planted drug evidence, they should also face capital punishment because the person on which you planted the evidence will also face death),” said Lacson in an interview with Radio DZMM.

“Dapat lang kung nahuli ka nagplant dapat bitay ka rin para rin mag sampung beses sila mag-isip bago mag-plant sila (If you are found guilty of planting evidence, you should be sentenced to death, that way erring authorities will think ten times before considering planting an evidence themselves),” he added.

Lacson also said that the threshold on death penalty for drug trafficking should be at an amount that would make it difficult for law enforcers to plant evidence on suspects.

“My suggestion is the threshold of the quantity, volume should be difficult for the law enforcement to plant,” he stated.

Lacson noted that, while there are tons of illegal drugs entering the Philippines, most victims of the drug war only possessed a small amount of it.

This knowledge led him to discuss the amount of threshold for the proposed death penalty bill, specifically for drug traffickers, with Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Aside from Lacson, several other senators such as Pacquiao, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go also filed separate bills proposing the revival of the death penalty.

Lacson is optimistic that the measure would stand a chance in the Senate.