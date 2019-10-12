Manila ‘drug queen’ to face murder, drug charges

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Friday, October 11, said alleged “drug queen” Guia Gomez-Castro will face murder and drug charges.

A murder case has been filed against Castro following a confession from an anonymous witness that Castro allegedly ordered the killing of a “ninja cop” or an officer who recycle confiscated drugs, Eleazar said.

“We have referred a case of murder before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against Guia Gomez Castro dahil nakakuha ng witness ng kanyang pagpapapatay sa isang kasamahan na ninja cops (because a witness came to us and confessed about Castro’s order to kill her),” said Eleazar after the distribution ceremony of ATM cards and Philhealth cards for police trainees at the NCRPO headquarters in Taguig City.

The NCRPO also gave confirmation that Castro was the alleged mastermind in the murder of police officer Roderick Valencia, who allegedly failed to remit alleged earnings from illegal drug transactions to Castro in 2011.

The police added that the witness was ordered to hire a gunman by Castro to kill Valencia.

Castro will also be facing a complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; however, more evidence is being collected by the NCRPO, the police chief said.

Castro’s husband and brother will be facing drug cases as well.

“Kinukumpleto namin yung documentation (We are completing the documentation). We will be filing cases for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against Guia, her husband and pati na rin kapatid (and her brother),” Eleazar said.

He added, “We are completing documentation and hopefully by next week we will refer this to City Prosecutor’s Office of Manila.”

Castro, the former captain of Barangay 484, Zone 48, is still in the United States along with her husband and brother. Castro left the country last September 21 on a flight to Bangkok, Thailand and then flew to Taiwan and then to the U.S. on September 25.