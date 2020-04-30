More than 1,300 PH health care workers infected with COVID-19

OVER 1,300 health care workers in the Philippines have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figures on Tuesday, April 28 show that 1,336 health care professionals have contracted COVID-19.

Of the infected, 493 doctors, 507 nurses, 74 nursing assistants, 47 medical technologists, 28 radio technologists, 11 midwives and 11 respiratory therapists and 165 are other healthcare workers like dentists, barangay healthcare workers, and administrative aids.

Twenty-nine medical workers have succumbed to the disease, according to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in an online press briefing.

As of April 27, personal protective equipment (PPE) have been delivered to hospitals and healthcare facilities by the DOH nationwide.

These include 270,320 coveralls, 1,667,090 face masks, 301,300 gloves, 154,075 gowns, 137,675 kN95 masks, 83,680 N95 masks, 39,292 face shields, 358,200 head caps, 2,392 thermal scanners, 144,903 goggles, 30 non-invasive ventilators and two sanitation tents.

Among the facilities that received them are the Unihealth Parañaque, Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, World Trade Center Quarantine Facility, Rizal Coliseum Quarantine Facility, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology National Headquarters Quezon City, Ninoy Aquino Stadium Quarantine Facility, CHD1 San Fernando La Union, CHD2 Tuguegarao Cagayan Valley, and the Philippine Air Force 505 Wing Villamor Airbase Pasay City.

Vergeire also noted that 84,738 unique individual tests have been recorded by the country’s COVID-19 testing laboratories.