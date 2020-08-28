No new COVID-19 fatalities for three consecutive days among overseas Filipinos

THE Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, August 27, recorded no new fatalities due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad.

As it stands, the death toll remained at 742 since Monday, August 24.

Six new cases of COVID-19, on the other hand, were confirmed by the DFA, bringing the total number of infected overseas Filipinos to 10,041.

Meanwhile, the total tally of recovered patients has reached 6,080 as four new recoveries were logged by the agency.

“Today is the third consecutive day with no new recorded COVID-19 fatalities among our nationals abroad,” the DFA reported.

“Meanwhile, the DFA reports 4 new recoveries and 6 new confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific and Europe,” it added. “No new updates from the Americas and the Middle East were received today.”

Overall by region, Europe — which comprises 18 countries — has recorded 1,164 Filipino cases, including 364 undergoing treatment, 705 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,949 cases; of which, 2,332 are undergoing treatment, 461 deaths and 4,156 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,133 cases, with 360 undergoing treatment, 765 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas — covering eight countries like the United States — have 795 reported cases, with 163 undergoing treatment, 454 recoveries, and 178 deaths.

“As DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts continue to report on the status of our nationals abroad, the DFA assures the public of its efforts in attending to the needs of our people and facilitating requests for repatriation, whenever possible,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 205,581. The death toll stands at 3,234 while the tally of recoveries has been pushed to 133,990.