Over 200 new cases of Filipinos positive with COVID-19 globally

MORE than 200 overseas Filipinos have tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The latest numbers on Tuesday, April 28 revealed that there are 209 new cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total to 1,604.

The department noted that this is the largest single day increase of confirmed cases in the past month.

Meanwhile, there are now 419 recoveries and 189 fatalities.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez noted that the newly reported cases from the Americas and Europe also raised the number of countries with Filipino COVID-19 patients to 46. It was previously 44.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies in ensuring adherence of our people with preventive measures against (the) COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” Meñez said.

On Monday, 52 cases were reported in Europe and the Middle East. The department also said that 829 overseas Filipinos are currently undergoing treatment.

“For the past month, the total number of Filipino COVID-19 patients who recovered remains higher than the total number of fatalities by 104%,” the DFA noted.

More than 3 million individuals have been infected with COVID-19 globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Meanwhile, there have been 213,824 recorded deaths.

In the Philippines, the center recorded 7,958 confirmed cases and 530 deaths.