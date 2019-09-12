Palace: Duterte to certify anti- discrimination, not SOGIE, bill as urgent

Malacañang on Wednesday, September 11, clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte will certify as urgent the proposed law against discrimination, not the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity or Expression (SOGIE) bill.

On Tuesday, September 10, Duterte said he will certify as urgent the SOGIE bill, which seeks to shield the LGBT community against hate and prejudice.

“Yes, whatever would make the mechanisms, what would make them happy,” he answered when asked about the bill.

However, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a text message, clarified that Duterte was not talking about the SOGIE bill.

“He was referring to an anti-discrimination bill, not SOGIE bill much like the anti-discrimination ordinance existing in Davao passed when he was still the mayor there,” he said.

Panelo also reiterated this clarification during an interview with CNN Philippines.

“He said, ‘I have that, we have that in Davao.’ He was really specifically referring to that anti-discrimination law in Davao,” he said.

A measure seeking to ban “all forms” of discrimination in the country has been filed by Sen. Sonny Angara.

“Siguro mas maganda iyon, kung (perhaps that is better, if there is a) broader audience. Otherwise baka may problema ka sa (you may have a problem with) class legislation,” Panelo said.

“Basta ayaw niya ng (he dislikes) discrimination, iyon ang (V ) very clear. He’s outraged by any form of discrimination, against any particular class or person,” he added.

The SOGIE bill has been tackled by senators after the temporary detention of a transgender woman who attempted to use the female toilet at a Quezon City mall last month.

Several conservative groups, on the other hand, are opposed to the measure. They cited Biblical doctrine and alleged that the bill would be discriminatory against sectors outside the LGBT.