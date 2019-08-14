Palace will not meddle in de Lima’s plea

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday, August 12, said Malacañang will not meddle in the request of detained Sen. Leila de Lima for the court to allow her to visit her ailing 86-year-old mother in Camarines Sur.

“Well ever since, the president has not interfered with any case involving anybody. He never interfered. So the discretion lies always on the court,” he said.

“We will never interfere with whatever cases there are pending before the courts,” the spokesman added.

De Lima has filed before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court an urgent motion for furlough to visit her mother Norma Magistrado De Lima on August 15 or sooner.

The detained senator pleaded in her motion for “the utmost kind consideration of the Honorable Court, as a daughter who wants to be able to see and, perhaps, hold her mother close for the last time.”

Additionally, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go told reporters via text message that President Rodrigo Duterte would have “no objection if the courts allow Sen. Leila de Lima to see her mother.”

De Lima is one of Duterte’s staunchest critics. She is currently detained for drug charges at the Philippine National Police custodial center inside Camp Crame in Quezon City.