PH Bureau of Immigration: Travel restrictions still in place

TRAVEL restrictions to enter the Philippines are still in effect as the pandemic continues, the country’s Bureau of Immigration (BI) reminded the public on Wednesday, October 7.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente stressed that only Filipinos, their foreign spouses and children who are minors are allowed to enter the country.

Likewise, foreign children with special needs of Filipinos, foreign parents of minor Filipinos, and foreign parents of Filipino children with special needs may enter the country.

Morente also said that foreigners are required to secure an entry visa from Philippine embassies or consulates prior to their arrival.

The reminders came after an online petition urged the government to allow foreigners to reunite with their Filipino partners.

“We acknowledge the petition of the #LoveisNotTourism movement, and we understand how difficult it must be to be separated from your loved one,” Morente said.

“But this is a temporary measure. We trust the wisdom of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), and we are ready to implement immediately, should there be any changes in travel restrictions,” he added.

Morente also reminded that only foreigners, overseas Filipino workers, permanent visa holders, students enrolled abroad, participants in exchange visitor programs, and those travelling for essential reasons like medical emergencies are allowed to leave the country.

“Visiting relatives abroad for a vacation is still not considered under essential travel,” he stressed.

“These restrictions were set by the IATF to protect everyone from the threat of COVID-19. If your travel is non-essential, it is best to defer it when the pandemic has subsided,” he added.