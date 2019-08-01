PH fires off diplomatic protest vs Chinese vessels circling Pag-asa Island

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday, July 31, said the Philippine government has “fired off” a diplomatic protest over recent reports that some 113 Chinese vessels were spotted circling Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.

Locsin said this on Twitter after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. recommended the filing of such protest.

“Diplomatic protest fired off,” he tweeted.

Esperon, at the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, pointed out: “Napakaraming Chinese fishing vessels doon, ang bagong record February…dumating sila umabot sila ng 61. Noong July 24 umabot sila ng 113, ‘yun ang aming tinitignan and I have recommended filing diplomatic action in regards to that (There are too many fishing vessels in the area. In February, there were 61 boats. Last July 24, 113 boats were spotted, and we are looking into that).”