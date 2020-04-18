PH stands with WHO after US withdrawal of aid

THE Philippine government expressed its support for the World Health Organization (WHO) after United States President Donald Trump decided to withhold funding for the international body because of its supposed bias in favor of China.

“It’s not for the Philippine president to tell other presidents what to do. But we support the WHO,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday, April 18.

He added, “It is important to give funding to the WHO. As far as the Philippines is concerned, we stand committed to the WHO and we will give our contribution when the need arises.”

The international health body, Roque said, has helped countries plan a coordinated response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has affected millions of people and forced the lockdowns of major cities all over the world.

He also said he is hoping that other countries would continue cooperating with the WHO as they fight COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Trump accused the WHO of failing to adequately sound the alarm on COVID-19, announcing that he is cutting off U.S. payments to the organization as a result.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” he said.

The U.S. funds about 8% of the WHO’s $4.8-billion annual budget, receiving $400 million from the country each year.