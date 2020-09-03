PH to continue projects involving a Chinese firm under US sanctions

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday, September 2, said the government will honor the projects involving Chinese investors as it is “satisfied” with an arbitral decision upholding the country’s sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea.

“We will respect the contracts that we entered into with Chinese companies,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told CNN Philippines.

“There is already a decision that the Philippines has sovereign rights where they built the artificial islands and that means whoever built those artificial islands had no legal basis to do so. We are satisfied with that decision,” he added.

The spokesman also said that for as long as the Hague ruling stands, the country can proceed forward on matters that it can push like trade and investments.

Earlier, the Palace announced that all China-backed projects will proceed despite the United States blacklisting 24 state-owned Chinese firms including subsidiaries of the state-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), which bagged Cavite’s Sangley Point International Airport project.

“The president declared last night that the Americans can blacklist Chinese companies in their territories in America and maybe in their military bases under their jurisdiction. But what the president said was clear: He will not follow the directives of Americans because we are a free and independent nation and we need those investments from China,” Roque said in a mix of Filipino and English on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“We are not a vassal state of any foreign power,” he added.

Roque also confirmed that the Sangley project will proceed as planned.

“So Sangley [project] and all other projects, regardless of which Chinese contractor is involved, will continue because the national interest is to ensure the flagship projects under Build, Build, Build will be finished,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila, for its part, welcomed the Philippines’ decision to move forward with the projects.

“We have taken note of the statement made by the Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque that President Duterte charted an independent foreign policy course that puts the national interest at the core,” said Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian.

“And that the national interest of the Philippines is to ensure the completion of the flagship projects under the Build, Build, Build program,” he added.

Xilian also maintained that the cooperation between President Xi’s Belt and Road initiative and Duterte’s Build, Build, Build program has achieved “fruitful results.”

“I believe that any attempt to undermine the normal economic cooperation between China and the Philippines will never succeed,” he said.

Locsin backpedals

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. recanted his earlier statement to terminate local contracts with any Chinese companies that have been sanctioned by the U.S.

“President is right: A sovereign choice. Also, if we break a contract, we get sued abroad,” he said Wednesday, following the Palace’s announcement.

Locsin on Friday, August 28, said local contracts with any Chinese companies involved in island-building activities in the West Philippine Sea should be rescinded.

“If I find that any of those companies are doing business with us then I would strongly recommend terminating the relationship with that company,” he said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

“If they were in any way involved in the reclamation, then it becomes consistent on our part to terminate any contract with them. Of course, since the contract was already entered into, they could sue us back… I’m very careful about validating anything China does by inaction,” he added.