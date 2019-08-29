PNP seeks bigger budget to hire 37,000 cops 

A budget of P184.9-billion for next year is being eyed by the Philippine National Police to help improve the peace and order situation in the country — which includes the hiring of 37,000 officers.

Included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2020, which was submitted to the Senate by the executive department last week, were the creation of another 10,000 police officer positions and the filling of 26,685 positions in the PNP.

“The proposed national budget of P4.1 trillion for 2020 continues to support our inclusive growth expansion strategies, primarily aimed at accelerating investments in public infrastructure, improving anti-poverty programs and intensifying employment generation,” the president’s message read.

“Progress without peace is futile. And to pursue progress without seeking peace — or without the willingness to pay the price for peace — is like wanting to make an omelet without breaking eggs,” it added.

The message also urged the Philippines to put as much effort into the journey to peace as the journey to progress.

“And for this, we are giving our full budget support to the agencies in charge of protecting our safety and ensuring lasting peace. Lasting peace can only be attained by combating criminality and terrorism in all its forms,” it said.

The authorization to create another 10,000 police officer positions in the PNP, costing the government P3 billion, has been given by the executive department under the proposed 2020 budget.

Duterte also said that he has granted the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to approve the PNP’s P14.4-billion budget request for the filling of 26,685 positions.

“This will bring our police-to-population ratio to the ideal ratio of 1:500. To complement this, some P100 million will also enable the agency to construct 16 police stations nationwide,” his message further read.