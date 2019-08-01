Poe now keen on supporting divorce bill

Senator Grace Poe on Wednesday, July 31, said she is now more inclined to support the proposed divorce bill, after having a change of heart.

The senator admitted that she initially supported making annulment more accessible, instead of legalizing divorce, but reconsidered after learning about the unfortunate cases of other women.

“Subalit sa ngayon, pag nakikita ko na rin na marami sa ating mga kababaihan ang medyo naagrabyado at saka hindi makapagsimula muli sa kanilang buhay, parang naiisip ko na rin na siguro maganda na ngang pag-usapan yan, napapanahon na (When I learn of cases of many women who are disadvantaged and can’t start a new life, perhaps it is time to think of, and discuss the divorce law),” Poe said in an interview on dzMM.

“Ang pinag-iingatan lang natin ay hindi ito [divorce] abusuhin at gawing nakapadali… (We just want to make sure that the divorce law will not be abused),” she added.

Poe also stressed the need for a thorough study of the proposed legislation, specifically pertaining to safeguards.

“Pero kung tatanungin mo ako ngayon ha, ano ba talaga…parang mas gusto ko nang mayroon [divorce] (If you ask me now, I am more partial to having divorce in the country),” she said.

“Kasi kapag sinabi mo ring annulment, ang dami pa e, may iba-iba pang mga question so tingnan natin. Pero kung bibilangin mo na rin ang inclination ng mga mambabatas, mas inclined po ako na suportahan yun sa ngayon (Because if you say annulment, there’s a lot, there are different questions so let’s see. But if we’d count the inclination of lawmakers, I am more inclined to support [divorce] now),” Poe added.

Two other female senators namely Pia Cayetano and Risa Hontiveros have also refiled separate measures to legalize divorce in the Philippines.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, on the other hand, thinks it is not yet time to pass the measure.

“Kasi we’re predominantly a Catholic country. Medyo ‘di ba ayaw ‘yan ng Simbahan, madaming gulo (Because we’re predominantly a Catholic country. The Church does not want it, there are many issues),” Villar said on Tuesday, July 30.

“But I think it will be filed every Congress and there will come a time that we will pass it. But I don’t think this is the time that we will be able to pass it. It’s a matter of adjusting the mind of the people,” she added.