Robredo: I will never be part of any destabilization

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo denied new allegations that she was part of a plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I will never be part of any destabilization,” Robredo said, answering questions from the media in a press conference on Thursday, after Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy” linked her and the Liberal Party (LP) to the ouster plot.

“Waste of time ‘yung pagpaplano para pabagsakin ‘yung administrasyon, tsaka tingin ko subversion iyon ng will ng mamamayan,” she said.

(Planning to destabilize the administration is a waste of time, and I think that is a subversion of the people’s will.)

She said that there was no mention about destabilization in all her meetings with Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

“Lahat ng pinag-usapan, tungkol sa kampanya (The discussions were all about the campaign),” she said.

Robredo, before answering questions from the media, said that she and Advincula never had any communication.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin dito na hindi ko siya kilala, never ko siyang nakausap, never ko siyang nakatext…never na nagkaroon ng communication between us,” she said.

(I just want to say that I do not know him, I never talked with him, I never texted him, there was never communication between us.)

“‘Yung Liberal Party once again nahila dito sa controversy. Gusto ko lang sabihin na…wala kaming kinalaman dito sa Bikoy issue (The Liberal Party was once again dragged into this controversy. I just want to say that…we do not have anything to do with this Bikoy issue),” said Robredo, Liberal Party chairman.