Robredo satisfaction ratings remains ‘good’ — SWS

PHILIPPINE Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo maintained her “good” satisfaction rating in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

According to the survey released Tuesday, March 3, 59% of respondents were satisfied with Robredo’s performance while 23% were dissatisfied, translating to a net satisfaction rating of +36, which classifies as “good.”

Robredo’s latest net score was three points above the +33 she received in September 2019.

SWS noted that her ratings rose due to the increases in satisfaction points in Metro Manila (+25), Mindanao (+38), and the Visayas (+48), combined with a steady score in Balance Luzon (+33).

Robredo’s satisfaction rating remained at “moderate” level in Metro Manila, while her rating in Visayas, Mindanao and Balance Luzon stayed “good.”

Her spokesman, Barry Gutierrez, said the latest rating is proof that people were satisfied with the vice president’s work with the Interagency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs (ICAD).

Robredo served as ICAD co-chair for 18 days before she was fired due to alleged “missteps,” such as meeting with foreign personalities and groups that reportedly have prejudged the drug war, and failing to present new measures to stop the drug proliferation in the country.

“The people can expect Vice President Leni to continue her duty to serve every Filipino and to continue to stand for the rights and interest of the country,” Gutierrez said.

Aside from Robredo, Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano also increased their net satisfaction ratings.

Sotto received a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +62, with 73% saying they were satisfied with the Senate president’s performance while only 10% were dissatisfied.

Cayetano obtained a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +53, rising from the +49 “good” he received in September.

The poll, which was conducted from December 13 to 16, 2019 among 1,200 adults nationwide, used face-to-face interviews and had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.