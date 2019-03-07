Sara Duterte responds to criticism over Imee Marcos’ degree: Everyone’s a liar 

MANILA — Hugpong ng Pagbabago head Sara Duterte-Carpio responded to criticism that their candidate Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos wasn’t honest about her supposed university degrees.

“Lahat sila sinungaling. Lahat ng tao sa mundong ito [ay] sinungaling (All of them [Otso Diretso] are liars. Everyone in this world is a liar),” Duterte-Carpio told reporters covering a campaign event on Wednesday afternoon.

She said Tuesday that Marcos would address the issue of misrepresenting her academic credentials after it was found she did not earn a degree from Princeton University and the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Reporters covering Hugpong’s campaign events, however, reported that Marcos — once again — did not address the issue when asked on Wednesday, March 6.

“Let’s just ignore their criticisms, I will focus on pushing for my public programs,” Marcos said in Filipino.

Interaksyon first confirmed in October with Princeton University officials that Marcos did not complete her degree.

When confronted by reporters on her credentials, the daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos insisted on several occasions that she earned a degree.

Duterte-Carpio deflected the issue off of Marcos during the ambush interview on Wednesday and said that the Otso Diretso opposition slate also allegedly spread lies about the administration of her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Inaatake nila ang TRAIN law. Ang dami dami nilang sinasabi (they are attacking the TRAIN Law. They’re saying so much) about the administration of President Duterte, which are untrue,” she said. “So that also reflects on their honesty and credibility. So ano nang gagawin natin sa kanila (What should we do with them)?”

“Kasi sinasabi nila (Because they’re saying), the issue is not about a college degree, but honesty,” the Davao City mayor said.

She also hit Otso Diretso candidate and Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, saying he has no proof on accusations that t-shirts of Hugpong candidate Christopher “Bong” Go distributed last month during the Liga ng mga Barangay convention were purchased with public funds.

“So anong gagawin nating sa kanila tulad ni Alejano? Wala naman siyang proof to say na galing sa public funds ang t-shirts (So what should we do with those like Alejano? He had no proof to say that the t-shirts came from public funds),” the coalition’s head said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año denied also these accusations.