Ted Failon leaves ABS-CBN, ‘TV Patrol’

MULTI-AWARDED broadcast journalist Ted Failon on Monday, August 31, made his final appearance on ABS-CBN’s shows “TV Patrol” and “Failon Ngayon sa TeleRadyo.”

The network on Sunday, Aug. 30, confirmed that the journalist was leaving after working there for 30 years.

“The closure of ABS-CBN’s radio broadcast operations led to his painful decision and we respect it. We admire Ted’s talent, passion, and commitment to radio as his most effective medium in serving the Filipino people,” said ABS-CBN.

“We thank Ted for his many years of dedication and service as a Kapamilya broadcast journalist. He will always be a Kapamilya. We wish him well on his journey,” it added.

Failon’s exit followed the departure of radio hosts Gerry Baja and Anthony Taberna, who left the network for radio DZRH earlier this month.

According to a Pep.ph report, Failon will be transferring to TV5’s radio station Radyo5, bringing his radio show “Failon Ngayon” as well as his staff to the other network.

Last week, ABS-CBN announced that it will stop production on 12 regional “TV Patrol” programs on August 28.

“Filipinos living outside Metro Manila across the country will lose a trusted source of local TV news and public service as ABS-CBN pulls the plug on the 12 local ‘TV Patrol’ programs,” the network said Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The 12 programs are as follows:

• TV Patrol North Luzon (Baguio, Dagupan, Ilocos, Isabela and Pampanga)

• TV Patrol Bicol (Naga, Legazpi)

• TV Patrol Palawan

• TV Patrol Southern Tagalog (CALABARZON)

• TV Patrol Central Visayas (Cebu, Dumaguete, Bohol)

• TV Patrol Negros (Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental)

• TV Patrol Panay (Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras)

• TV Patrol Eastern Visayas (Samar, Leyte)

• TV Patrol Northern Mindanao (Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental Lanao Del Norte, CARAGA, Dipolog)

• TV Patrol South Central Mindanao (SOCSKSARGEN, Cotabato)

• TV Patrol Southern Mindanao (Davao)

•TV Patrol Chavacano (Zamboanga)

“This unfortunate development is the latest service affected by the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise by the House of Representatives last July 10, which also led to the closing of ABS-CBN Regional’s operations,” ABS-CBN said.